Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play "Never Have I Ever"

Andy Cohen wanted to talk shop with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb last night.

So, on his late-night show Tuesday, he sat down with the Today anchors and asked them to play a drinking game with him. "It's the responsibility of my guests and me to strive for perfection in every aspect of our jobs, and sometimes we fail at that," he said. "Since this is a safe space, and we're all a little bit buzzed, let's talk about that with 'Never Have I Ever: Host Edition.'" From there, Cohen read a series of prompts, and if something ever rang true, the person had to drink.

Here are the prompts Cohen read:

• "Never have I ever avoided a guest before a show."

• "Never have I ever asked a question that I immediately regretted."

• "Never have I ever forgotten a guest's name mid-interview."

• "Never have I ever blacklisted someone from my show."

• "Never have I ever passed gas while on the air."

• "Never have I ever been drunk during an interview."

• "Never have I ever said 'nice to meet you' to a guest I had met before."

• "Never have I ever been turned off by a guest's bad breath."

Watch the video to see the hosts' surprising answers.