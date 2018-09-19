Ellen DeGeneres Predicts the Sex of Carrie Underwood's Baby

Ellen DeGeneres fancies herself a baby whisperer.

In the past, she correctly guessed the sexes of Nick Cannon and Natalie Portman's babies; in fact, Portman made good on the $1,000 bet when she returned to the show earlier this year. So, when Carrie Underwood stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the host wanted to try her luck again and predict whether the singer's second child will be a boy or a girl.

The 35-year-old singer admitted she and her husband, Mike Fisher, do know what they're having. "We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute," she said. "I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while."

"You can tell us in a few minutes," the host said. "I can probably tell you what it is. You have a little boy, right? How are you carrying versus when you carried him? Are you higher or lower?"