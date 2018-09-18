Ariana Grande Spotted With Friends in New York City as She Mourns Mac Miller's Death

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 5:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Ariana Grande is learning to dance through life's rainstorms—both figuratively and literally. 

The "God Is a Woman" singer was spotted on Tuesday in New York City, marking one of her first public outings in the weeks following Mac Miller's sudden death. Dressed casually in an oversized sweatsuit, Ariana and two pals were stranded without umbrellas during a rain-soaked coffee run. 

Best friends Doug Middlebrook and Alexa Luria stood close by the 25-year-old Ariana as they embraced the downpour with smiles on their faces. Just yesterday, the grieving star and fiancé Pete Davidson stepped out for a long walk through their Manhattan neighborhood. Ariana was poised to join the Saturday Night Live star at last night's 2018 Emmys, but both skipped out on the festivities in the wake of Miller's passing.

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," her team shared with E! News. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York."

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

The statement continued, "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Since news broke of her beloved ex-boyfriend's apparent overdose on Sept. 7, both Davidson and a new furry friend have been a source of comfort for Grande. 

Ariana Grande

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

The couple recently adopted a teacup piglet they named Piggy Smalls, and Davidson even made his love for the adorable animal permanent with a new tattoo on his hip bone. 

Meanwhile, Ariana paid tribute to Mac in a touching Instagram post shared with her 130 million followers. 

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Mac Miller , Death , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Prepare for Their Baby Girl's Arrival

Emmys 2018: "Game of Thrones" & More A-List After-Parties

Nick Jonas Is Using Baseball to Help End Human Trafficking

Emmys 2018: Hottest Red Carpet Trends, Gowns & Couples

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin in London

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki Has a New Girlfriend! 5 Things to Know About Alaina Meyer

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.