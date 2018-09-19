Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy "The Best Kept Secret of Our Generation" on KUWTK

When it comes to family, the Kar-Jenner's lips are sealed.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashiangush over how their little sister Kylie Jenner was able to keep her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott under wraps for so long.

"The funnest game ever is the Kylie pregnancy game," Kim admits. "Why?" Khloe asks. "Just to see what people think," Kim says. "There were pictures of her out on TMZ and she looked so skinny."



Thanks to angles and an insightful family, Kylie was able to spend nine months under the radar.

"Your pregnancy has been the best kept secret of our generation," Kim tells sister Kylie. "Like, I'm not trying to keep a secret, I'm doing this for myself," Kylie insists.

"Your friends deserve awards," Kim gushes. "'Cause seriously, now you know you have some real ones 'cause that never would've happened in my day."

See how the family was able to keep Kylie's secret in the clip above!