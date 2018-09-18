Rob Delaney Pens Emotional Essay on Son's Fatal Cancer Battle

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 3:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

Twitter

Rob Delaney is offering a heart-wrenching glimpse into life as the parent of a sick child. 

Eights months after his 2-year-old son Henry passed away following a battle with brain cancer, the actor published an excerpt from a book proposal he began writing following his diagnosis in 2016. When doctors said Henry had only months to live, Delaney pressed pause on the project to spend time with his baby boy, wife Leah and their two older sons. 

Posted on Tuesday, Delaney, who lives in the U.K., said he wants to remind fellow mothers and fathers of very ill little ones that "someone understood and cared" about their struggle. 

In the emotional essay, the 41-year-old Catastrophe star recalled several trips to the hospital and doctor's offices both before and after Henry underwent surgery to remove an ependymoma, a tumor that arises in the central nervous system. After initially linking Henry's frequent vomiting and weight loss to a urinary tract infection or gastrointestinal issue, another medical professional suggested his son get an MRI on his brain. 

Photos

Stand Up to Cancer 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

Rob Delaney

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

What followed was any parent's worst nightmare. The tumor, which wrapped around Henry's posterior fossa, was removed but caused cranial nerve damage that left him with facial paralysis and hearing loss in one ear. A tracheotomy tube was inserted in Henry's throat to keep saliva from infecting his lungs, which prevented him from speaking. 

"My wife recently walked in on me crying and listening to recordings of him babbling, from before his diagnosis and surgery," Delaney wrote. "I'd recorded his brothers doing Alan Partridge impressions and Henry was in the background, probably playing with the dishwasher, and just talking to himself, in fluent baby. F--king music, oh my God I want to hear him again." 

But even the emotional and physical toll of caring for a sick child didn't damper Delaney's spirit and his unconditional love for the toddler. As he recalled, "I may wish Henry wasn't in the hospital and it may make me f--king sick that my kids haven't lived under the same roof for over a year. But I'm always, always happy to enter the hospital every morning and see him. It's exciting every day to walk into his room and see him and see him see me."

"When he smiles," Delaney added, "forget about it. A regular baby's smile is wonderful enough. When a sick baby with partial facial paralysis smiles, it's golden. Especially if it's my baby."

Henry's brain tumor would ultimately return in the fall of 2017, and in January 2018 he passed away.

In announcing his son's death, Delaney described, "Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals."

Five months after the tragedy, Delaney revealed his wife was pregnant with their fourth child. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cancer , Death , Injury And Illness , Celeb Kids , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Spotted With Friends in New York City as She Mourns Mac Miller's Death

Emmys 2018: "Game of Thrones" & More A-List After-Parties

Nick Jonas Is Using Baseball to Help End Human Trafficking

Emmys 2018: Hottest Red Carpet Trends, Gowns & Couples

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin in London

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki Has a New Girlfriend! 5 Things to Know About Alaina Meyer

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.