Carrie Underwood Sports Baby Bump During Family Disneyland Trip

Carrie Underwood showed off her baby bump during a family trip to Disneyland over the weekend!

The expecting "Cry Pretty" singer was joined on the Disney trip by her husband, Mike Fisher, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah. Photographers spotted the family walking around the Anaheim, Calif. amusement park on Sunday, with Underwood sporting workout attire for the outing.

It was just over a month ago that Underwood revealed that she and Fisher are expecting their second child together. After announcing her tour in a social media video, Underwood told her fans, "You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond."