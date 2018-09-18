Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 1:25 PM
Kanye West is making moves.
On Monday, the 41-year-old "Stronger" rapper joined Chance the Rapper at an event for Open Mic Chicago in support of Chicago public schools. During the event, West shared with the crowd that he's moving back to Chicago, his hometown. In video posted on social media by attendees, West can be heard telling the excited the crowd, "I gotta let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again."
According to TMZ, West and Kim Kardashian have "already found a home" in the Windy City, but will also keep the property that they own in Los Angeles. The outlet also reports that West will move his Yeezy offices from Calabasas to Chicago.
Twitter user @andyeezus posted a video of the crowd erupting in cheers as West spoke to them from the stage. The crowd can be heard chanting the rapper's name as he stood before them.
Chicago has a very special place in both Kanye and Kim's hearts, so much so that they named their third child Chicago West in honor of the city. Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via a surrogate back in January.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim shared on her app at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."
Kim and Kanye are also parents to North West, 5, and Saint West, 2. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to address the Chicago move.
