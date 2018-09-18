Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin in the Streets of London

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 12:59 PM

Justin Bieber, London

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Justin Bieber showed just how romantic he could be when he serenaded Hailey Baldwin on the streets of London on Tuesday.

The singer and model jetted off to England this past weekend so Baldwin could strut her stuff in the Falcon Catwalk Show with Adidas Originals. And while the trip is mainly for London Fashion Week, the rumored newlyweds have managed to squeeze in some time for sightseeing, shopping and singing in the heart of London. With the public as his witness, Bieber sung to his girlfriend, who proudly recorded the moment. 

An eyewitness who spotted the couple told E! News, "They were very affectionate, stopping on street corners to pull each other in close to kiss. They never let each other get too far and were always touching each other and laughing."

Their PDA-filled stroll continued as they waited in line to ride the iconic London Eye, where the eyewitness said they "couldn't stop kissing."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

Hailey Baldwin, London

Ricky Vigil M/GC Image

"Every few minutes they kissed again before they went back to talking and smiling," the onlooker revealed. 

When the pair finally had their chance to ride the ferris wheel, they could hardly enjoy the breathtaking views around them, because they were a tad busy kissing the "entire time." But who could blame them? 

And when they weren't smooching, "They checked out the views of the city and had a great time," said the eyewitness. "Afterwards, they walked along the river and checked out Big Ben."

Their trip abroad comes among speculation that the young lovers were married last week in a New York City courthouse. Baldwin denied the rumors on Twitter, where she wrote: "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

The whispers of a marriage come after the pair got engaged in the Bahamas in July, following a brief courtship. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

