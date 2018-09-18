Prince William Visits Children's Hospice Princess Diana Opened 30 Years Ago

During the visit, William came across a plaque on the wall that commemorated Diana opening the charity all those years ago along with a framed photograph of the beloved star. The sight certainly brought a smile to William's face.

After also attending and participating in the first National SkillForce Prince William Award Graduation Ceremony earlier in the day, the royal also unveiled a statue of Major Frank Foley in Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge. Foley was a British Secret Intelligence officer who worked as a Passport Control Officer for the British embassy in Berlin and saved more than 10,000 Jewish people from persecution in Germany during the 1920s and 1930s by helping them exit the country.

While honoring his life, William also met members of Foley's family and descendants of some of the people he saved.