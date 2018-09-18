The 5 Most Heartbreaking Details From Sally Field's Memoir In Pieces

4. She Struggles to Talk About Her Relationship With Burt Reynolds: "How can I write this? I walk around and around but can't make myself sit down and start. Can I find some truth in the shreds of my memory, or the gibberish in my journals, in the letters I wrote and never sent, or the letters he wrote and I kept?" Field writes. "Can I paste it together and make any sense out of it? And how can I dish out these thoughts, this reassessment of a time that was so private and so confusing, when in my mind's eye, all I can see is the press circling around, like sharks smelling blood? I want to protect him from that, from their ongoing titillation with him, protect him from me. But I can't. I'll write it. Maybe I'll leave it. Maybe I won't. Problem is, even if I delete it from the page I can't delete it from my mind, history, or my heart. If I write it down maybe I'll understand it, finally."

5. Her Mother Knew She'd Been Molested: Years go by and Field's mother is ill. One night, her mother admits she knew Jocko molested her, but said he told her it only happened once. Field tells her mother that's not true but that they can talk about it later. They never do. "I never brought it up again," Field writes. "I didn't need to."