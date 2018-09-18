Why Penélope Cruz Would "Love" to Continue Working With Ryan Murphy

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 11:10 AM
Penélope Cruz left her mark on the world of American TV with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the FX series from Ryan Murphy about the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace at the hands of Andrew Cunanan, and if she has her way, that won't the last of the collaboration.
"We love Ryan. He creates such an amazing atmosphere, I would love to keep working with him," Cruz told E! News at the Fox and FX Emmys party.
In the series, Cruz played Donatella Versace. She was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie, but lost the award to Godless star Merritt Wever.
Cruz will likely get her wish. Murphy is known for continuing to work with actors after they've joined his troupe. Just look at Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Evan Peters, Cody Fern, Darren Criss, Angela Bassett…you get the picture.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace took home a number of Emmys, including an acting award for Criss, directing trophy for Murphy, a casting award, one for contemporary costumes and Outstanding Limited Series. Ricky Martin, Judith Light, Finn Wittrock, Edgar Ramírez and writer Tom Rob Smith were also all nominated for Emmys for their work on the FX series.
