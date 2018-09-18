2018 Emmys Red Carpet Ensembles vs. After Party Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashions Now!

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Jessica Biel

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The 2018 Emmys might be a TV-centered award show, but that doesn't mean that style isn't on the star's minds (and ours).

On Monday night, television's biggest names stepped out in Los Angeles for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and they were definitely dressed to the nines.

While most people were watching to see just how many awards The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would win (it was five) or what Betty White was going to say on stage (see her speech here), we were all about style...and TV, duh.

Some stars took their style up a notch throughout the evening when they donned not one, but two amazing looks that we are still talking about today. The best examples are Jessica Biel and Issa Rae.

Biel started off the night in a stunning white Ralph & Russo ball gown and later donned a yellow, flowy dress by the same designer for Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys After Party presented by Google.

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

The Insecure star on the other hand arrived at the award show in a gorgeous Vera Wang pastel blue jumpsuit with a train that was so glamorous. When she later appeared at the HBO's Post Award Reception she had changed into a pastel dress that was equally as show stopping.

Although we were major fans of numerous stars' looks at the Emmys this year, the ones who opted for a wardrobe change before the after parties might just be our favorites. 

Take a look at the fiercest ensemble changes from your favorite actors and actresses below. Once you've picked your jaws up off the floor, and gotten over your fashion envy, make sure to cast your vote for which of each of these celebs' looks you love the most.

Are you a fan of their show style, or are you more of a party pick person? Vote now!

Photos

9 Emmys 2018 Outfits That Could Be Your Wedding Day Look

Jessica Biel, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

AP/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

Issa Rae, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

AP/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Jonathan Van Ness, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

AP/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Tiffany Haddish, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

AP/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Karamo Brown, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

AP/Getty Images

Karamo Brown

Claire Foy, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

AP/Getty Images

Claire Foy

Which Emmys Look from Each Star Is Best?
Jessica Biel
86.1%
13.9%
Issa Rae
63.6%
36.4%
Jonathan Van Ness
61.1%
38.9%
Tiffany Haddish
42.0%
58.0%
Karamo Brown
21.4%
78.6%
Claire Foy
55.6%
44.4%

