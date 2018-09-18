Emmys 2018 Best Beauty: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If you love glamorous hair and makeup, you'll swoon over the Emmys 2018 red carpet.

With gowns fit for glowing brides and Hollywood royalty, celebrity hair and makeup artists had a large task at hand: To create awe-inducing looks that would enhance the star's designer wears. However, sought-after beauty pros like TK and TK did not disappoint with trend-setting beauty that is sure to inspire your fall look.

Just take Tracee Ellis Ross' pink-toned makeup, courtesy of Lisa Storey. To create a look worthy of her sensational Repossi gown, the makeup artist stepped away from eye makeup and used a product that may surprise you.

Photos

Best Beauty at the Emmy Awards 2018

Ready to learn what into the most epic looks of the night? Check out the best beauty in the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tracee Ellis Ross , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Beauty
Latest News
ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

The Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Has the Wedding Inspiration You Need

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Tina Fey

Emmys 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet: Tina Fey, Emilia Clarke and More

ESC: Issa Rae, 2018 Emmys

Emmys 2018 Best Dressed Celebs: Issa Rae, Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel and More

Shopping: Halloween Costumes Based on TV

2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

ESC: Keri Russell

From Felicity to The Americans: See Keri Russell’s Style Evolution Over the Years

ESC: Maisie Williams, Rose Leslie, Natalie Dormer and Sophie Turner

21 Times the Ladies of Game of Thrones Conquered Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Brings Shoulder Pads to the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.