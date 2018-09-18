Kit Harington Has the Sweetest Message for Rose Leslie After 2018 Emmys Win

Oh, we see that romantic side of you Kit Harington.

During the 2018 Emmys, the cast of Game of Thrones came out as big winners after earning the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

But soon after taking the stage inside the Microsoft Theater, many cast members spoke to reporters backstage where they were asked how the HBO series changed their lives.

Get ready to swoon ladies because Kit's answer does not disappoint.

"I met my wife in this show," Kit shared in video captured by Variety. "In that way, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in. That's the main thing it did for me."