Latin American Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

by Diana Marti | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 9:10 AM

Shakira, Ozuna, J Balvin

Dia Dipasupil/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Are you ready? 

Telemundo just announced the 2018 Latin American Music Awards nominees and performers, and it's got us counting down already. 

The show is set to broadcast live from Hollywood on October 25. The fourth annual Latin AMAs pays tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by fans in the tradition of the "American Music Awards. The three-hour special is set to showcase performances by artists that are relevant to the Latinx community, regardless of language. 

So far, the network announced that the following artists are set to perform: Cardi B, Becky G, CNCO, Alvaro Soler, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Flo RidaLeslie Grace, Ludacris, Pitbull, Prince Royce, and Tini

Ozuna leads tops the list with nine nominations, the star is the most-viewed artist globally on YouTube. His first album Odisea became the most successful debut album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. 

Photos

Latin American Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Shakira

 

New Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Manuel Turizo

Raymix

Sebastián Yatra

 

Song of the Year

Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

Maluma & Nego do Borel, "Corazón"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"

 

Album of the Year

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

J Balvin, Vibras

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Ozuna, Odisea

Wisin, Victory

 

Favorite Artist - Female

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Natti Natasha

 

Favorite Artist - Male

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

 

Favorite Artist - Pop

CNCO

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

 

Favorite Album - Pop

CNCO, CNCO

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

 

Favorite Song - Pop

Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra, "Robarte Un Beso"

Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny, "El Baño"

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

Reik feat. Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"

Shakira & Nicky Jam, "Perro Fiel"

 

Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

 

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

T3r Elemento, Underground

 

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican Banda

MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tu Postura"

Calibre 50, "Corrido de Juanito"

Christian Nodal, "Me Dejé Llevar"

La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho, "Entre Beso y Beso"

Raymix, "Oye Mujer"

Watch

Becky G & Diego Boneta Talk Hosting 2017 Latin AMAs

Favorite Artist - Urban

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

 

Favorite Song - Urban

Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"

 

Favorite Album - Urban

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Odisea

Yandel, #Update

 

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Gente de Zona

Nacho

Romeo Santos

 

Favorite Song - Tropical

Nacho, "Báilame"

Romeo Santos feat. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee, "Bella y Sensual"

Romeo Santos feat. Ozuna, "Sobredosis"

Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, "Cásate Conmigo"

Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo, "Azukita"

 

Favorite Album - Tropical

Carlos Vives, VIVES

Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán

Victor Manuelle, 25/7

 

Favorite Crossover Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

 

Favorite Tour

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Jennifer Lopez

Luis Miguel

Romeo Santos

Timbiriche

 

Favorite Video

Anitta "Medicina"

Juanes "Pa Dentro"

Nacho "No te Vas"

Residente & Dillon Francis Feat. iLe "Sexo"

Ricardo Arjona "El Cielo a Mi Favor"

Starting today and until 3 PM ET on October 10, fans from the United States and Puerto Rico are able to vote online by visiting www.LatinAMAs.com/vota. Fans can also vote via Twitter. 

