Sara Bareilles Has the Perfect Solution to Her 2018 Emmys Loss

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 6:08 AM

Pizza is the solution to everything—including a 2018 Emmysloss. 

Sara Bareillescan attest to this. The first-time 2018 Emmy nominee was up for a statue in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. While a win would have marked her career first, she unfortunately lost out to Godless star Merritt Wever

Not to fret! After the ceremony wrapped up, the multi-Grammy nominee headed out to grab some grub. Her choice? Pizza. "One more step in losing my EGOT. #PIZZATHERAPY," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with a distressed expression on her face. 

As the old adage should go: pizza cures all. 

Nevertheless, it looks like the triple threat won't ever forget the night. Before hitting the red carpet, Bareilles narrowly avoided a fashion emergency when her blue gown arrived late. 

"My dress hasn't arrived. I'm supposed to leave 5 minutes ago," she updated fans on her Instagram Story. "This is going to be a James Bond movie."

She chronicled her waiting game on social media as they poured some champagne and tried to remain calm. The songstress even had some fun with the situation, stepping out of her hotel room in a robe and heels for her faux departure alongside her date. 

While they were contemplating FaceTiming her into the ceremony in the event that she won, the dress ultimately arrived and off Bareilles went to the main event. 

"Glamorous night!!!" the star captioned a photo of herself sitting the audience with a wide grin. 

Hey Sara, you're always a winner in our book!

