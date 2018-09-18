Emmys 2018: See the Stars' Most Candid Moments

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 5:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The best parts of award shows are the ones we didn't see coming. 

In the mix of Queer Eye's Fab Five becoming best friends with all of our favorite stars and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the winners pack with five victories, there were also unexpected moments like a proposal on live TV (!) and comedian Hannah Gadsby stealing the show with her hilarious bit while presenting. 

As is the nature of every award show, there's only so much you can plan before things take on a life of their own. Plus, with so many actors in the same room, the facial expressions and reactions alone are a sight to be seen. 

Then, of course, there's what happens before the show on the red carpet, where we get to see the stars strike their poses in their designer duds, mingle with fellow celebrities they might not otherwise meet in their daily lives and catch up with beloved co-stars. 

Photos

Emmys 2018 Candid Moments

Needless to say, the whole event is the perfect time to look out for some picture-perfect candid moments—and we've gathered up a bunch of them. 

From Sterling K. Brownhelping his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe with her train to Emmy winner Alex Borstein giving her new statues a lick for the cameras, click the link for E!'s gallery above for the most candid moments of the star-studded night. 

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sara Bareilles, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sara Bareilles Has the Perfect Solution to Her 2018 Emmys Loss

Captain Marvel Poster

Captain Marvel Trailer Introduces Carol Danvers to the MCU

Darren Criss, Henry Winkler, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Emmys

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Why Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Stars Missed the 2018 Emmy Awards

Keri Russell, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Which Celebrity Slayed the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet? Vote Now!

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith

Why This Is Jada Pinkett Smith's Most Revealing Year Ever

Grace Vanderwaal, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

How America's Got Talent's Grace VanderWaal Turned Her Golden Buzzer Into an Unstoppable Career

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.