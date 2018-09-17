Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Dating Wilco Froneman: 5 Things to Know About Him

Jonathan Van Ness appears to have a new man in his life!

The star of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot went public with beau Wilco Froneman at last weekend's Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, during which JVN's show won three awards. "Supporting bae... #Emmys," Wilco, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with JVN on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In the comments of the post, one Instagram user wrote, "#SWOON," to which Wilco replied, "I'm a lucky boy."

When another social media user commented that Wilco "got a good one," he replied, "you mean the best one."

Jonathan, 31, also posted a photo holding hands with Wilco at the event on Instagram, captioning the post, "I got a date."

So who is Jonathan's new man? Take a look below to learn five things about Wilco!