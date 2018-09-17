Ariana Grande Misses 2018 Emmys, Takes "Time to Heal" After Mac Miller's Death

Ariana Grande is ready to take a break from the Hollywood spotlight.

During Monday's night's 2018 Emmys, fans were hoping to spot the singer and Pete Davidson inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In fact, last week showed some signs that it could be possible. Seat cards featuring the Hollywood couple floated on Twitter. And of course Saturday Night Live was nominated for multiple awards. Spoiler alert: They ended up winning big.

Ultimately, pop culture fans learned that these two were going to take the night off away from the cameras.

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," her team shared with People. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York."