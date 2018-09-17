Kristin Davis Snubs Kim Cattrall From Sex and the City Emmys Throwback

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:30 PM

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2004 Emmy Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Do we detect a tinge of shade from one Kristin Davis?

The sentiment in the comments section of her latest Instagram post would certainly indicate that, as fans are accusing the Sex and the City actress of taking a dig at former co-star Kim Cattrall. As the 2018 Emmys continued, Kristin took to social media on Monday evening with a throwback photo from the 2004 ceremony where Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon took home two of SATC's 54 Emmy awards. 

Noticeably absent from the sentimental snapshot was Cattrall, who has publicly distanced herself from the HBO series that made her a household name years ago. 

"Super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight," Davis reflected in the photo's caption. "We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!" 

One commenter called Davis' social media post mean-spirited, writing it was "totally wrong" to exclude Cattrall from the photo and thus the show's legacy. "I'm starting to understand why Kim decided not to make more films with you ladies," another wrote. 

Sex and the City Celebrity Cameos

Kim Cattrall

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Tension between Cattrall and SATC's titular star, Sarah Jessica, came to light earlier this year when she announced her decision to not participate in a third film installment. SJP said she was "heartbroken" by some of Kim's comments, who ultimately slammed her colleague in a scathing Instagram post. 

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Kim wrote online in February. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl' persona."

Parker attempted to put an end to the feud (or "catfight" as she described it) in a lengthy interview with Vulture, speaking on behalf of Davis and Nixon. 

"The three of us have shared our disappointment that we're not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it. But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is no, and the only way to respond for me is to respect that," she shared. 

Kristin has yet to comment on her apparent dig. 

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

