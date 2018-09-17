RuPaul's Drag Race Makes Emmy History With First Outstanding Reality Competition Series Win

Mon., Sep. 17, 2018

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Finale

Can we get an amen?

Since the Television Academy added the Outstanding Reality-Competition Series category to the Emmy Awards in 2003, only three shows have ever managed to actually win the damn thing: Perennial winner The Amazing Race (with 10 wins, total), The Voice (with four) and Top Chef (with one).

But at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, that all changed. And in the most fabulous way possible.

That's right: RuPaul's Drag Race is officially an Emmy winner, baby!

Beating out all three previous winners, as well as Project Runway and American Ninja Warrior, the VH1 cult hit (which got its start on Logo before jumping to the big leagues only a year ago) took home top honors and host RuPaul—who also won his third consecutive award for Outstanding Host just last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys—took the stage as the crowd at the Microsoft Theater gave him and the entire Drag Race team a standing ovation.

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

"Thank you to the Academy. This is so lovely. We are so happy to present this show. I would like to thank, on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild, I'd love to thank Dick Richards for introducing me to Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey," RuPaul said, acknowledging his partners at World of Wonder, who've produced the series since its inception.

With that, he turned to those watching at home. "All of the dreamers out there, listen," he said. "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Now let the music play!"

With Drag Race and RuPaul both winning in the same year, they've also managed to make history—er, excuse us, herstroy—by becoming the first reality series to nab series and host wins in the same year.

Wig officially snatched.

RuPaul's Drag Race returns for season 11 next year on VH1.

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

