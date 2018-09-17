The Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Has the Wedding Inspiration You Need

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 7:38 PM

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Shearer/Getty Images

Although Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are already married, their Emmys 2018 ensembles are inspiring our wedding day dreams.

In case you missed it, the red carpet was filled with looks worthy of your nuptials. With all of the anticipation surrounding tonight's awards, it makes sense that celebrities would chose outfits that look like they're meant the big day. White was the color of choice.

For the bride that is looking for minimalist or form-fitting silhouettes, the red carpet was a runway of wedding inspiration. Heidi Klum, Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Bell were just a few celebs that brought beautiful bridal wear. Trumpet, mermaid and sheath forms were all present, as well as ballgowns of bright hues

For men, celebrities like Milo Ventimiglia and Lakeith Stanfield brought their A-game to the Emmys with menswear suited for a handsome groom.

Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards 2018

When is your big day? Whether it's around the corner or a distant fantasy, check out the best white ensembles to inspire your wedding dreams below!

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Heidi Klum

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

The America's Got Talent judge appears in silky white gown with a beautiful train and paired her look with Harry Winston jewelry.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Jessica Biel

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

For the art-loving bride, this strapless Ralph & Russo number featuring an epic geometrical print is the perfect dress to wow guests.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Scarlett Johansson

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

With a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and off-shoulder silhouette, this look would any groom swoon over his bride.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Jonathan Van Ness

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Between the sheer top and white suit, this is a look worthy of a doting groom.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Claire Foy

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Claire Foy

The Crown star wore a Calvin Klein dress that looks simple from the front. From the back, however, it has epic details, making it a look you'd want to wear down the aisle.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Lakeith Stanfield

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lakeith Stanfield

This Ermenegildo Zegna Couture look is the perfect look for a black and white wedding.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Kristen Bell

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kristen Bell

The Good Place star's Solace London dress is wedding goals for the minimalist bride.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Sadie Sink

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sadie Sink

The floral detailing on the shoulders of this Repossi dress makes it the perfect look for flower girl.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Wedding Dresses, Milo Ventimiglia

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us star looks like a class act in a black and white tuxedo.

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

