Which Celebrity Slayed the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet? Vote Now!

Another Emmys has come to a close and we're pretty sure it was the best way to spend our Monday night, right?

Last night, TV's biggest and brightest stars were honored at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards and there were a lot of amazing wins. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for example came up big at the show and based on how amazing it is, we really aren't that surprised.

While we could talk all day about who won what (you can see the full list of winners here), we'd rather focus on the fashion from the award show.

All of the celebrities in attendance looked stunning as they walked the golden carpet, but a few stars stood out more than others, and we're giving them a little shout out, obviously!

Stars like Angela Sarafyan and Jessica Biel for example stole the show when it came to the style game and we're still not over their fierce ensembles.