OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

Love wins at the 2018 Emmys!

Just when we though the 70th Annual Emmy Awards was well on its way to snooze-ville, Glenn Weiss (and our #ManCrushMonday, TBH) just reinvigorated the whole ceremony with an onstage proposal.

While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for last year's Oscars, Weiss surprised everyone inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater by asking Jan Svendsen to marry him. Yes, you read that right!

Weiss dedicated the honor to his mother, who he revealed passed away only weeks prior. "Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan," he shared. "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

No surprise here, Jan burst into tears as stars like Leslie Jones, Benedict Cumberbatchand more led a standing ovation for the bride-to-be.