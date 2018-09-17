Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We have a winner!

During tonight's 2018 Emmys, the competition was fierce when it came to Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. But after much excitement and anticipation, RuPaul and Leslie Jones had the honors of announcing the lucky recipient.

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Regina King!

"Okay. Really? Say word?! Oh, my god. Okay," a visibly shocked actress said on stage at the Microsoft Theater. "So I dropped lipstick on my dress and I was down there trying to get it out because I knew—wow."

She continued, "Okay. I didn't have nothing to say because I wasn't really expecting this. But I am so grateful. Television Academy, my friends, my peers: Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

In Netflix's Seven Seconds, the cast explores the tensions between African American citizens and Caucasian cops in a Jersey City. It's an opportunity Regina is grateful to share on the small screen. 

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Oh my god, thank you for creating an opportunity to tell a story and hold a mirror up to what's going on," she shared. 

During her speech, Regina also got a few laughs when she expressed her desire to say a few naughty words. Ultimately, she was able to watch herself in a moment she will soon never forget.

"Today I am just floored. Russell Hornsby, the incredible cast...This is amazing," she shared. "I want to curse right now. This is good. Thank you, Jesus." 

Laura Dern, Jessica Biel, Michelle Dockery, Edie Falco and Sarah Paulson were also nominated in the very impressive category.

Congratulations again, Regina! 

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Entertainment , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2018 Emmys

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wardrobe Malfunction at 2018 Emmys May Be Betty White's Fault

Glenn Weiss, 2018 Emmy Awards

OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Is Already Winning the 2018 Emmys With This Priceless Reaction to Host Michael Che

Darren Criss, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Darren Criss Wins His First-Ever Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Betty White

Betty White Melted Everyone's Heart During Her 2018 Emmys Speech

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Donald Glover Who? Atlanta's Creepy Teddy Perkins Sits Front Row at the Emmys

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.