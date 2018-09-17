Penélope Cruz Opens Up About the Phone Call With Donatella Versace That Led Her to The Assassination of Gianni Versace

It's no secret that the Versace family wasn't entirely thrilled with FX and Ryan Murphy's decision to center the second installment of American Crime Story around the murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.

But one thing that sister Donatella Versace had no objections over? The decision to have Penélope Cruz portray her on the small screen.

E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with the actress on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she's nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and she reflected on the phone call she shared with Versace before accepting the role.

"The first thing I did when Ryan called me was I called Donatella and asked for her opinion," Cruz said after admitting that playing a real person who she'd met several times was hard for her. "And she told me that she was not involved in the show but if somebody was going to do it, she was happy that it was me. Without that call, I wouldn't have been able to say yes. I needed that kind of blessing. I think she knows how much I like her and respect her."