Definitive Proof That Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Award Show Couple Goals

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are having the time of their lives at the 2018 Emmys.

The 36-year-old Sinner actress and the 37-year-old "Say Something" singer walked the red carpet at the award show on Monday, and couldn't help but gush about each other during their interview with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The couple, who will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in October, is in attendance to celebrate Biel's Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for her work in The Sinner. Ahead of the ceremony, Timberlake dished to Rancic that he'll "do something obnoxious" if Biel wins.

"I might be obnoxious," he teased. "I might do something obnoxious...I'm very good at obnoxious!"