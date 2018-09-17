Definitive Proof That Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Award Show Couple Goals

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:32 PM
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are having the time of their lives at the 2018 Emmys.
The 36-year-old Sinner actress and the 37-year-old "Say Something" singer walked the red carpet at the award show on Monday, and couldn't help but gush about each other during their interview with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The couple, who will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in October, is in attendance to celebrate Biel's Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for her work in The Sinner. Ahead of the ceremony, Timberlake dished to Rancic that he'll "do something obnoxious" if Biel wins.
"I might be obnoxious," he teased. "I might do something obnoxious...I'm very good at obnoxious!"
Biel is up against Law & Order True Crime's Edie Falco, The Tale's Laura Dern, Godless actress Michelle Dockery, Seven Seconds actress Regina King and American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson for the award.
Before arriving on the red carpet, Biel posted a playful photo with Timberlake and her producing partner Michelle Purple sticking out their tongues. "Just a buncha professional mature adults en route to the Emm-ahhhhhhs (see what I did there) #emmys," she captioned the post.
Ahead of her award show appearance, Biel shared a video on Instagram showing her working up a sweat (doing some very impressive squats!) in the gym. "Hey, Emmy, my butt is coming for you. (Assuming I can walk after these pistol squats)," Biel captioned the video.
After hearing about her nomination in July, Biel celebrated with a solo champagne toast. "I'm so blown away by this Emmy nomination that I'm drinking alone," Biel captioned an Instagram photo with a drink in hand. "No shame in my champagne game!"
Let's take a look back at some of Biel and Timberlake's best award show moments together!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The couple shared a sweet candid moment together on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Biel and Timberlake joined Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet, where Timberlake helped Seacrest toss to a commercial break.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Timberlake photobombed Biel as she posed on the 2017 Oscars red carpet.
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The duo waves to the crowd of fans while walking the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet. Biel was nominated for her work in The Sinner at the award show.
Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.
