Rachel Brosnahan Is a "Far Cry" From Snowboard Instructor Past at the 2018 Emmys

Mrs. Maisel needs a nap, people!

"This is nuts!" Rachel Brosnahan said of being on the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmys on Monday night. "We just wrapped showing the day before yesterday, so I have no idea where I am but I'm happy to be here!"

Of course, Brosnahan is talking about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, her hit Amazon Prime comedy that is up for 14 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Amy Sherman-Palladino-created show has become a favorite for critics and viewers, and is a frontrunner in most of the categories it's nominated in.

It's a blast. I've never had so much fun," Brosnahan told E!'s Giuliana Rancic about taking on the role of '50s housewife-turned-stand-up-comedian Midge. "It's been challenging and fulfilling in all the right ways and I'm thrilled. People say this all the time, but we put literal blood, sweat and tears into this show, so it's been overwhelming in the most positive way to have this response to it."