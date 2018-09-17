EXCLUSIVE!

Rachel Brosnahan Is a "Far Cry" From Snowboard Instructor Past at the 2018 Emmys

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:36 PM

Mrs. Maisel needs a nap, people!

"This is nuts!" Rachel Brosnahan said of being on the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmys on Monday night. "We just wrapped showing the day before yesterday, so I have no idea where I am but I'm happy to be here!"

Of course, Brosnahan is talking about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, her hit Amazon Prime comedy that is up for 14 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. 

The Amy Sherman-Palladino-created show has become a favorite for critics and viewers, and is a frontrunner in most of the categories it's nominated in. 

It's a blast. I've never had so much fun," Brosnahan told E!'s Giuliana Rancic about taking on the role of '50s housewife-turned-stand-up-comedian Midge. "It's been challenging and fulfilling in all the right ways and I'm thrilled. People say this all the time, but we put literal blood, sweat and tears into this show, so it's been overwhelming in the most positive way to have this response to it."

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

While she makes telling jokes on stage look easy on the show, Brosnahan, clad in a gorgeous red Oscar de la Renta gown, admitted she "would've laughed and walked away" if anyone had told her years ago she would end up playing a comic. 

"I'd never done comedy really, but I have the best teachers and the moist incredible writing and it makes it easy and fun," she said.

Though she didn't have a lot of experience in stand-up comedy before taking on the role that won her a Golden Globe, Brosnahan did have another job that will probably surprise you: She was a snowboard instructor!

"I think my certification has since expired, but I was at one point in my life, so this is a far cry," she shared.

No premiere date has been announced for season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been announced. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

