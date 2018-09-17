Insecure's Issa Rae Has the Best Advice For Young Women at the 2018 Emmys

Despite the name of her show being, you know, Insecure, Rae always projects such confidence, especially when it comes to her professional accolades. And when asked what she would share with young women trying to find their way, she had the perfect advice.

"I always advise them to work with other young women, work with women who are just as hungry as you are and passionate and form a team and form a bond and commit yourselves to one another because that's basically what I've done," she said. "I have such a strong group of people, we've been able to grow together and I wouldn't trade that in for anything...it's about building your own thing and growing from there."