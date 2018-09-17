EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Timberlake Warns He'll ''Do Something Obnoxious'' If Jessica Biel Wins an Emmy

Don't say he didn't warn us if Justin Timberlake decides to take a risk during tonight's 2018 Emmys

The pop star was on hand to support wife Jessica Biel(who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in The Sinner) when he confessed to E!'s Giuliana Rancicthat some serious s--t might go down if her name is printed on the winning envelope. 

"I might be obnoxious," J.T. teased. "I might do something obnoxious... I'm very good at obnoxious!" 

Jessica is totally on board with her longtime love fan-girling over the potential win, adding, "I would hope for nothing less than [something] like really inappropriate." 

"I'm more geeked out than she is," Timberlake further admitted, reflecting on Jessica's commitment to her role in the critically-acclaimed USA thriller. "I saw how much she put into it. I'm just so proud to be here and see this happen for her." 

Biel referred to the project as her "baby," adding, "From the very beginning, I was able to have a say. I was listened to. I had an opinion, and people cared about it."

The actress, who also executive produced The Sinner, told us, "It was a really transformative experience and something that gave me a lot of confidence to know that I can do one thing, I can do something else. I can wear a lot of hats. It's a good thing to take a risk. You never know what's going to land and what's not going to land, but you still have to take the risk. Because what's the point of going through life and going, 'No, I didn't try.' That doesn't feel important at all.'

"So it means everything to me to be nominated for the first time for this... it's an absolute, massive honor and a dream and just wonderful. I'm very, very excited," she concluded. 

Life advice and a red carpet moment from one of our favorite Hollywood couples? Check! 

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

