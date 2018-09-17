Stranger Things Stars Tease Season 3's Sweet New Location at the 2018 Emmys

I scream, you scream, the Stranger Things kids scream for ice cream!

Three of our favorite Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp took a field trip away from Hawkings, Indiana, to attend the 2018 Emmys on Monday night, where the show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

And the Netflix hit's trio took some time to chat with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the gold carpet, where they were super-careful not to reveal any major spoilers about season three, something they all find super hard to do, especially considering the show doesn't return until 2019.

"[It's] so hard to keep it a secret!" Matarazzo, said of the upcoming season, "Especially when people ask really good questions that are hard to talk your way out of!"