Black-ish's Jennifer Lewis Makes Statement in Nike at 2018 Emmy Awards

Mon., Sep. 17, 2018

Jenifer Lewis is showing her support for Colin Kaepernick in stylish fashion.

The Black-ish star posed on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet in a black and red Nike pullover, with the classic swoosh logo bedazzled in jewels. She paired the comfy sweater with leggings and Nike shoes. To top the look off she chose a classic red lip.

Her attire for the A-list event comes after football player Colin Kaepernick was made the face of Nike's newest ad campaign. His message as the representative for the company is: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," which is likely a subtle nod to his insistence on taking a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance at NFL games. The announcement of the campaign ignited backlash across the country, prompting some to set their sneakers on fire.

Despite the controversy, it appears the activist and athlete, who is currently a free agent, has the support of some very famous faces, including Lewis. 

Lewis' political statement at the awards is no surprise considering she is from ABC's Black-ish, which touches on many political themes. 

Her co-stars Anthony AndersonTracee Ellis Ross and Wanda Sykes are all nominated for their roles in the comedy series. 

