Machine Gun Kelly Gets the Last Laugh in Eminem Feud

This feud has taken another turn.

It's no secret that Eminemand Machine Gun Kelly have some beef. The rappers have been caught up in a war of words in recent weeks, stemming from drama that ignited back in 2012 when Kelly tweeted about Em's then-teenage daughter Hailie's looks.

The 15-time Grammy winner fired back at Kelly six years later on his track, "Not Alike," rapping, "And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly/I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

A few days later, Kelly took aim at Eminem with "Rap Devil," in which he attacked the star and claimed he blackballed him from his radio channel, Shade 45. The 28-year-old star did not have the last word. Eminem retorted with another diss track, "Kill Shot," in which he ripped MGK apart with a slew of insults and depicted Kelly's face as a target for the track's cover art.