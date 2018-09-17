We've Been Pronouncing Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen's Names Wrong This Whole Time

We're at a loss for words right now.

Chrissy Teigen dropped an unexpected truth bomb on all of us late Sunday night when she revealed that we've all been pronouncing her last name wrong this entire time.

"Gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen," she revealed on Twitter. As fans suddenly questioned everything they've ever known, some wondered why even Teigen wrongly pronounced her name like the rest of us.

"I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it's all v effed up," she added.

"I don't correct people, ever," the star continued. "They can call me Janet and I won't. Wrong order? I'll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I'll change my flight."

The mom of two even shared a video of herself pronouncing the name correctly for anyone in need of a tutorial.