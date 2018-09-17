We've Been Pronouncing Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen's Names Wrong This Whole Time

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:13 AM

Chrissy Teigen, Golden Globes

NBC

We're at a loss for words right now. 

Chrissy Teigen dropped an unexpected truth bomb on all of us late Sunday night when she revealed that we've all been pronouncing her last name wrong this entire time. 

"Gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen," she revealed on Twitter. As fans suddenly questioned everything they've ever known, some wondered why even Teigen wrongly pronounced her name like the rest of us. 

"I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it's all v effed up," she added.

"I don't correct people, ever," the star continued. "They can call me Janet and I won't. Wrong order? I'll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I'll change my flight."

The mom of two even shared a video of herself pronouncing the name correctly for anyone in need of a tutorial. 

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

It seems she and pop star Ariana Grande unexpectedly have this in common. In a recent August interview with Ebro Darden for Apple's Beats 1, the songstress revealed that her name, too, has been said wrong her entire career—but not by accident. 

"I have to keep Grande because my grandpa—I think of him with everything I do and he was so proud of my name. I should keep it. Ima keep it," she told Darden when he asked about her taking Pete Davidson's name when they get married. 

"My grandparents said [Grandee]. My brother [Frankie Grande] kind of change it to [Grawnday] because [Grandee] was kind of like the Americanized version of it," she explained. "I grew up saying [Grandee]."

There you have it. Allow your mind to be blown. 

