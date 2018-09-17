Chilling Adventures of Sabrina First Look: Meet the Cast in Brand New Pics

Ready, witches?

There's just over a month left before you finally get to see Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but today we've got a visual treat for anyone who's been itching to meet Sabrina, Harvey, and the rest of the gang. In the gallery below, you'll find brand new pics, exclusive to E! News, featuring each of the main characters of the upcoming series, along with their character bios, which contain some very fun clues about what you're in for when the show debuts on October 26, just in time for Halloween.

Up first, obviously, we have the woman herself. Half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina Spellman is played by Kiernan Shipka. It's just about to be her 16th birthday, which means things are about to get extra witchy and extra complicated for the high school sophomore. Her boyfriend Harvey is played by Ross Lynch, and he's a nice guy who's got no idea what's actually going on in Greendale. Sabrina's friends are Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Susie (Lachlan Watson), and they're all in the process of starting the cheekily named WICCA club.