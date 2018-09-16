Kylie Jenner Woke Up Stormi Webster From a Nap and She Isn't Happy About It

Everyone needs their beauty sleep.

Stormi Webster's peaceful slumber was disturbed, and she apparently isn't very happy with her mom Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator shared photos on her Instagram story, revealing a before-and-after look at her daughter's nap. The first picture shows Stormi asleep in her car seat with stuffed animals in her lap. Kylie wrote, "I don't wanna wake her up."

She had to do it anyway. The next video shows Kylie and Stormi Webster sitting and posing together. "Now she's mad at me," the entrepreneur captioned it.

Last week, Stormi and her cousin Chicago West—the youngest child of big sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—enjoyed a slumber party together where they wore matching pink pajamas and snuggled on a cozy blanket. "My babies!!!!" Kim commented on Kylie's photo.

Stormi has been extremely present in her mom's Instagram stories recently. On Sept. 5, the mother-daughter duo hung out together while Kylie was getting pampered with foundation and makeup. "Holding onto my hair is the new thing," Kylie told the camera.