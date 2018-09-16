Inside Nick Jonas' Birthday Baseball Celebration With Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday, Nick Jonas!

The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated a day early with fiancée and actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and family and friends at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The "Jealous" musician got to take some swings at bat before the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Seattle Mariners and later performed at a post-game show, where he continued his birthday celebration.

Jonas and Chopra, who got engaged earlier this summer, and their group watched the game from the Legend Suites section of the stadium. At one point, the actress started jumping up and down and leaned in to hug her beau, and she was later seen lovingly rubbing Jonas' hair, an eyewitness told E! News. During the top of the seventh inning, the group did the wave with the stadium crowd.