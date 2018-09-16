Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Dish on Wedding and Married Life

Denise Richards is all smiles as a married woman again following a "magical" wedding to Aaron Phypers.

The 47-year-old actress and new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the actor tied the knot earlier this month at a beach-side ceremony in Malibu earlier this month. The wedding was not planned far in advance; planner Mindy Weiss had just 48 hours.

"It was amazing. It was beautiful and it was really magical," Richards told E! News at the premiere of her horror film The Toybox, where she and Phypers made their red carpet debut as a married couple. "Mindy Weiss got it done for us."

Mark Zunino said he had 24 hours to design Richards' outfit, a strapless white lace romper with a long chiffon skirt.

Richards said the inspiration behind the outfit was "riding off on [Phyper's] motorcycle."

"So I'm glad that it was a romper," she said. "Second wedding, I didn't want the long, traditional...if I wore that, people would say something about that."

The wedding was filmed for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards said she didn't even noticed they were being filmed, adding, "They are so respectful."

She also said she and Phypers plan to go on a honeymoon in December.

This marks the second marriage for both; Richards, a mother of three, was previously married to Charlie Sheen, while Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives alum and Dynasty reboot star Nicollette Sheridan.

He told reporters at the film premiere that he loves being married.

"I love her," he said about Richards. "She's amazing. A dream come true."

When asked what is his favorite thing about his new wife, he said, "Everything. There are so many things. So many things."

