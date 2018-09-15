Looking Back at Summer 2018's Many Couple Reunions: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin and More

Summer lovin' can happen so fast, even for old loves.

Several former couples seem to have reunited in recent months. Are they just friendly exes, or something more? With Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, it was certainly a lot more.

Following a whirlwind rekindled summer romance and a July engagement, E! News learned the two took part in a civil marriage ceremony on Thursday in a New York City courthouse. Following a media frenzy, Baldwin tweeted, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" She later deleted the tweet.

"Justin and Hailey told friends and family they were going to get paperwork and inquire about a marriage license but decided to tie the knot right at the courthouse yesterday," another source told E! News. "No one knew about their plan. They thought it would be better that way so no one would try and talk them out of it. They wanted it to be a special moment just between the two of them."

