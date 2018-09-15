Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Waiting for That Emmys Check

Tiffany Haddish is pleased she won her first Emmy, but where's her money?!

The 38-year-old actress and comedienne had won her first Emmy Award, for her guest-hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, last week at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys, the annual Primetime Emmys' preliminary award show.

"I feel the same way I did when I wasn't an Emmy winner. I don't feel any different," Haddish told E! News, joking, "I'm waiting for the check, you know, 'cause you know, when you win a trophy, when you're like a NASCAR driver and stuff, you get like, flowers and a check, so I'm hoping that happens. I'm waiting for that to happen."

"Accolades, what is that? Accolades don't pay the rent," she said. "I gotta pay for my grandma's nurses and stuff so that would, a check would be nice. But it's nice to have trophies, I guess. But it doesn't matter if you don't have a roof to keep 'em under, huh?"

Haddish made her comments at the recent GOOD + Foundation An Evening of Comedy + Music Benefit at Carnegie Hall in New York City.