Post Malone Honors the Late Mac Miller With Onstage Tribute

Post Malone honored fellow rapper Mac Miller onstage on Friday, a week after his shocking death.

The latter star was found dead at his Los Angeles home after suffering an apparent overdose. He was 26. Malone, 23, performed at the KAABOO Del Mar festival in San Diego, wearing a customized white T-shirt printed with pink and blue roses and the words "RIP Mac Miller." He paired it with white pants adorned with red hearts.

Malone shared a photo of himself wearing the outfit on his Instagram page. He did not provide a caption.

Last Friday, after news of Miller's death was made public, scores of fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn him. Malone was one of them.

"God f--king dammit," he tweeted at the time. "You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f--king love you mac."