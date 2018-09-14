Jenna Cooper Issues Warning to Person Who ''Fabricated'' Bachelor in Paradise Cheating Scandal

Jenna Cooper stands by her assertion that she did not cheat on Jordan Kimball.

In yet another statement issued by the Bachelor in Paradise star on Friday, Cooper claimed to have proof negating a string of alleged text messages that leaked earlier this week and subsequently ended her engagement. Additionally, she threatened the individual responsible for going to popular Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve with the cheating accusations.

"To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters," Cooper wrote, "please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals."

The reality TV personality said it will "take time" to release said proof, but thanks her fans for the "continued love and support" as she attempts to "heal from this heartbreak" while at home with her family. She then addressed Jordan, writing, "I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction."