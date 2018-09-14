Jenna Cooper Issues Warning to Person Who ''Fabricated'' Bachelor in Paradise Cheating Scandal

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 7:42 PM
Jenna Cooper stands by her assertion that she did not cheat on Jordan Kimball.
In yet another statement issued by the Bachelor in Paradise star on Friday, Cooper claimed to have proof negating a string of alleged text messages that leaked earlier this week and subsequently ended her engagement. Additionally, she threatened the individual responsible for going to popular Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve with the cheating accusations.
"To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters," Cooper wrote, "please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals."
The reality TV personality said it will "take time" to release said proof, but thanks her fans for the "continued love and support" as she attempts to "heal from this heartbreak" while at home with her family. She then addressed Jordan, writing, "I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction."
Paul Hebert/ABC
She continued, "To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the Show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you... I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life. Knowing that everyone knows the truth."
Kimball, who proposed to Cooper during Monday's Bachelor in Paradise finale, previously confirmed that they had split in light of her infidelity.
"I just can't wait and hold on to see if this is fake," he told EW at the time. "I allowed myself to be played, but I will not allow myself to be fooled by this. If this turns out to be fake, then hey, it's a good thing that I didn't lash out at her. But I cannot take a chance with my heart."
The ongoing drama first started when Reality Steve shared three screenshots allegedly from Cooper to a mystery man who claims to have been in a relationship with her while she also dated Kimball. The blogger said he "vetted" the texts, confirming that they came from Cooper's phone number. In it, Cooper revealed to this alleged boyfriend, "Me and Jordan aren't even together for real. I don't even like him let alone love him."
Olivia Culpo Goes Nude for Empowering Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot on the Season Finale of Model Squad
