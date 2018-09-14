Eminem Takes Aim at Machine Gun Kelly With ''Killshot'' Diss Track

Eminem is not backing down in his feud with Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper took to Twitter to release his newest diss track against MGK. In the explicit song, the Grammy winner insults nearly everything about Machine Gun Kelly, including his man bun. "How you gonna name yourself after a d--n gun when you have a man bun?"

He then begins to compare his foe's record sales to his own, rapping, "So before you die let's see who can out-petty who / With your corny lines (Slim, you're old) / Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I'm 45 and I'm still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew / Now let's talk about somethin' I don't really do / Go in someone's daughter's mouth stealin' food / But you're a fuckin' mole hill, now I'ma make a mountain out of you, woo!"

And that was only the tip of the iceberg compared to the other insults the Recovery performer came up with.