13 Chic Duvet Covers to Instantly Personalize Your Bedroom

Anthropologie
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 1:04 PM
Anthropologie
Your bedroom is your zen zone, so you're right to think about décor.
We would argue that the most important aspect of said space is your bed. Not only is where you spend most of your time hanging out, it's also the focal point of the room. So in addition to picking out a duvet cover that's cozy, you're going to want one that aesthetically pleasing as well. Too much to ask? We think not—especially when shopping for duvet covers (the bedding trend of the moment).
That's right you can have your cake and eat it too. Here are 13 stunning designs that will never fail to make an impression.
BUY IT: Textured Lovell Duvet Cover, $198–$248
BUY IT: UO Cabbage Rose Duvet Cover, $70
BUY IT: Embroidered Meramec Duvet Cover, $228–$268
Article continues below
BUY IT: Merit Linens Premium Ultra-Soft Vine Pattern 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set, $38
BUY IT: CELERIE KEMBLE Tropical Dreams Duvet Cover, $613.00-$1,205
BUY IT: PEACOCK ALLEY Chloe Duvet Cover, $460.00-$575.00
Article continues below
BUY IT: Yalisa Duvet Cover, $198–$248
BUY IT: All Roads Woven Baja Duvet Cover, $248–$288
BUY IT: LULU DK FOR MATOUK Nikita Duvet Set, $449
Article continues below
BUY IT: RALPH LAUREN HOME Kaley Duvet Cover, $249.99 - $299.99
BUY IT: Merit Linens Premium Ultra Soft Grey Ribbon 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set, $39
BUY IT: Intelligent Design Khloe Metallic Printed 5-piece Duvet Cover Set, $70
Article continues below
BUY IT: John Robshaw Lahuti Duvet Cover, $358
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?