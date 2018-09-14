What Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Families Really Think About Their Relationship

When it comes to family events, everyone has to have an opinion.

The case can certainly be made after reports broke that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got legally married at a New York City courthouse this week. (As it stands, Baldwin says the wedding is just "speculation.")

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," a source shared with E! News. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

As of now, the bride and groom aren't confirming anything just yet. And yes, their immediate family members are staying quiet too.

But ever since the "Baby" singer and supermodel got engaged two months ago, many relatives have shown signs that they completely support this relationship.