Justin Bieber Marries Hailey Baldwin: See More Celebrity Couples Who Wed at the Courthouse

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have just tied the knot.

An insider confirmed their newlywed status to E! News on Friday. According to the source, the 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model exchanged vows on Thursday during a courthouse ceremony in New York. A courthouse source said the two arrived around 4:00 p.m. that day.

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," a source told E! News. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well." (Baldwin responded to the news via Twitter, saying she's yet to officially walk down the aisle.)

The wedding took place just a few months after Bieber popped the question. The "Sorry" singer proposed with a shiny sparkler during their trip to Baker's Bay in the Bahamas July.

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," another source told E! News. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."