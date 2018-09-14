When Fashion Week Gets Ugly: A Look Back on the Scandals, Fights and Front Row Feuds

The biggest take away from NYFW Spring 2019? Fashion Week is not for the weak.

Fashion Week turned into fight club on Sept. 7 when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a now-infamous heated altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party, with photos of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper being escorted out of the venue shoeless and with a large mark over her left eye instantly going viral.

After the shocking fight, a source told E! News that "event staffers were mortified" about the fight. The insider added that the Icons gala is supposed to be "the most exclusive and glamorous party," but their scuffle "overshadowed months of hard work and an otherwise fabulous night."