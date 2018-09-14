Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin May Be Legally Married

Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tie the knot?

A source told E! News on Friday that the 24-year-old pop star and 21-year-old model are legally married and are believed to have had a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau. The two had gotten engaged just two months ago in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," the source told E! News about the marriage. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

TMZ had reported on Thursday that the two were spotted that day at the marriage bureau and that Bieber was crying and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

Another source told People the two "went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," and that a religious source spoke to the family and confirmed that the two were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon, adding, "They're going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love."