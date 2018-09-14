BREAKING!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Legally Married

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 11:33 AM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Yes they did!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, E! News has learned. The two took part in a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau on Thursday, sources said. The 24-year-old pop star and 21-year-old model had gotten engaged just two months ago in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance. 

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," one of the sources told E! News. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

TMZ had reported on Thursday that the two were spotted that day at the marriage bureau and that Bieber was crying and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

On Friday, TMZ said Bieber and Baldwin planned on getting married as early as next week, most likely out of the country, possibly in his native Canada, in a super small ceremony. 

A previous source then told E! News they had gone to the New York City courthouse to obtain paperwork, without elaborating.

Once submitted to the court, a marriage license application is valid for up to 60 days and a marriage ceremony must be performed either there in the office or anywhere in New York State within that time frame in order for the couple to be eligible to receive a marriage certificate.

In addition, a couple that has obtained a marriage license in New York must wait 24 hours before they can have a marriage ceremony unless they obtain a judicial waiver. It is unclear if Bieber and Baldwin had one or had submitted the required paperwork before Thursday.

Bieber and Baldwin, whose family lives in New York, got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.

Hailey had told The Cut in comments posted on Thursday that an amazing wedding planner was scouting out the perfect spot for her wedding, which would preferably be on the West Coast. 

"I just picture lights strung everywhere," Baldwin said. "I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful."

Baldwin also told The Cut that she has chosen a wedding dress designer and that her sister, Alaia Baldwin, will be her bridesmaid.

"I was hers last year," she said. "And maybe Justin's little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?"

