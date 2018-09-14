Yes they did!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, E! News has learned. The two took part in a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau on Thursday, sources said. The 24-year-old pop star and 21-year-old model had gotten engaged just two months ago in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," one of the sources told E! News. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

TMZ had reported on Thursday that the two were spotted that day at the marriage bureau and that Bieber was crying and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

On Friday, TMZ said Bieber and Baldwin planned on getting married as early as next week, most likely out of the country, possibly in his native Canada, in a super small ceremony.

A previous source then told E! News they had gone to the New York City courthouse to obtain paperwork, without elaborating.